Critical Survey: IGEN Networks (IGEN) vs. Its Rivals

IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Free Report) is one of 288 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare IGEN Networks to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of IGEN Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IGEN Networks and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGEN Networks N/A N/A -0.02 IGEN Networks Competitors $497.51 million -$2.40 million 583.30

Analyst Recommendations

IGEN Networks’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IGEN Networks. IGEN Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IGEN Networks and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGEN Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A IGEN Networks Competitors 433 1767 4247 53 2.60

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 27.20%. Given IGEN Networks’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IGEN Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares IGEN Networks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGEN Networks N/A N/A N/A IGEN Networks Competitors -214.24% -249.51% -7.90%

Summary

IGEN Networks competitors beat IGEN Networks on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle assets and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, government channels, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands. The company was formerly known as Sync2 Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to IGEN Networks Corp. in June 2009. IGEN Networks Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lake Elsinore, California.

