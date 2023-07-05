Head-To-Head Contrast: Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) & YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY)

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Free Report) and YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aecon Group and YIT Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aecon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 24.63 YIT Oyj N/A N/A N/A C$0.20 5.49

YIT Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aecon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

45.8% of Aecon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aecon Group and YIT Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aecon Group N/A N/A N/A YIT Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aecon Group and YIT Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aecon Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 YIT Oyj 1 1 0 0 1.50

Aecon Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.03, indicating a potential upside of 55.90%. Given Aecon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aecon Group is more favorable than YIT Oyj.

Dividends

Aecon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. YIT Oyj pays an annual dividend of C$0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Aecon Group pays out 95.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. YIT Oyj pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. YIT Oyj is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Aecon Group beats YIT Oyj on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors. The Concessions segment engages in the development, building, construction, financing, and operation of construction projects by way of public-private partnership contract structures. The company was formerly known as Prefac Concrete Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Aecon Group Inc. in June 2001. Aecon Group Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About YIT Oyj

YIT Oyj provides construction services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Baltic countries, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Housing, Business Premises, Infrastructure, and Property Development. It develops and constructs apartments, residential areas, living services, and leisure-time residences; and develops business premises and hybrid projects, as well as wind farms. The company also constructs and renovates projects for office, retail, sports, hotel, commercial, logistics, and industrial buildings, as well as public buildings, such as hospitals, health and wellbeing centers, day care centers, schools, and multipurpose buildings. In addition, it undertakes pipe renovation works for housing companies; and provides Workery+ working environments as a solution to the needs of companies for office premises, as well as maintenance services. Further, the company is involved in the railway and traffic route construction and maintenance, green construction, bridge building and repairing, foundation construction and other earthwork, and shoreline and water works construction activities; and undertakes construction works, such as excavation and structural engineering, water supply construction, and implementing sport and parking facilities. YIT Oyj was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

