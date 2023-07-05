Reviewing Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) & Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gatos Silver and Austin Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Austin Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.49%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than Austin Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -1.00% -0.94% Austin Gold N/A -7.87% -7.75%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Gatos Silver and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Austin Gold has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Austin Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gatos Silver and Austin Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $14.53 million ($0.05) -81.40 Austin Gold N/A N/A -$1.07 million ($0.09) -9.55

Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Austin Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Austin Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

