Analyzing OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB)

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Free Report) and Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OncoSec Medical and Statera Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical N/A -868.29% -160.61% Statera Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for OncoSec Medical and Statera Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Statera Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OncoSec Medical and Statera Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$34.18 million ($15.29) -0.02 Statera Biopharma $1.49 million 0.96 -$101.85 million N/A N/A

OncoSec Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Statera Biopharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Statera Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Statera Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

OncoSec Medical has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Statera Biopharma has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Statera Biopharma beats OncoSec Medical on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OncoSec Medical

(Free Report)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer. Its pipeline also comprises TAVO +nivolumab, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; TAVO + CXCL9 for the treatment of solid tumors; and OMS-100 and OMS-102, which are in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has clinical trial collaborations with Merck & Co., Inc. and its subsidiary in connection with the KEYNOTE-695 and KEYNOTE-890; and a research collaboration with Duke University's Center for Applied Therapeutics to evaluate TAVO in combination or sequenced with a HER2-plasmid vaccine. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

About Statera Biopharma

(Free Report)

Statera BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. It has clinical programs for Crohn's disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401), and COVID-19 (STAT-205), as well as fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. The company was formerly known as Cytocom, Inc. and changed its name to Statera Biopharma, Inc. in September 2021. Statera Biopharma, Inc. is based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.