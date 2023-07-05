Reviewing Hanover Foods (OTC:HNFSA) and Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Hanover Foods (OTC:HNFSA – Free Report) and Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hanover Foods and Conagra Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Foods N/A N/A N/A Conagra Brands 6.59% 15.34% 6.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hanover Foods and Conagra Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conagra Brands $11.54 billion 1.41 $888.20 million $1.67 20.41

Analyst Recommendations

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Foods.

This is a summary of current ratings for Hanover Foods and Conagra Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Conagra Brands 0 6 5 0 2.45

Conagra Brands has a consensus target price of $40.92, suggesting a potential upside of 20.03%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than Hanover Foods.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Conagra Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Conagra Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Hanover Foods on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanover Foods

(Free Report)

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

