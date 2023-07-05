Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $121.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.33.

Several research firms recently commented on WLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Westlake stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.02.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Westlake by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 661.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after buying an additional 30,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

