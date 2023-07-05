Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives $35.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

