Brokerages Set Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) PT at $4.05

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Shyam Sankar purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,798.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Shyam Sankar purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,798.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $64,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,315,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,636,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 999,129 shares of company stock worth $1,574,737. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $43,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

DNA opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Free Report

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.