Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Target Price at $9.66

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.66.

SAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 3.1 %

SAND opened at $5.28 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

