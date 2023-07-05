Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,759.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,759.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,720.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,645.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,495.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Booking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,834,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Booking by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

