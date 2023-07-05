European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

ERE.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.70 to C$3.35 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark set a C$4.15 price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

ERE.UN stock opened at C$2.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.10. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.19.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

