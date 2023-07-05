Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $135.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

