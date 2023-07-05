CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $6.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.28.

CX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Price Performance

CX stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Research analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.