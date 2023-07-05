Analysts Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Target Price at $63.50

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of ALRM opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $229,161.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,666 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $229,161.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $76,452.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $555,270 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,584 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,902 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,936,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,585,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after buying an additional 48,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,201,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

