Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $78.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 47.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,715,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

