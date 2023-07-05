ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $257.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $243.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $252.15.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

