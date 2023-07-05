Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $57.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

GLPI opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.