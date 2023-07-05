Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 75.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

