RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $219.06 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.17.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,467,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.