SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.14.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $369.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.73. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Austin Ogle purchased 2,554 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 188,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Austin Ogle bought 2,554 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 188,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,429 shares of company stock valued at $228,219 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,986,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.