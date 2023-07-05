Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $341.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,545.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 89,930 shares of company stock worth $1,237,850. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth about $1,727,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.