Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.47. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $691.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 1.57%. Research analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $552,669.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,517,274 shares in the company, valued at $45,738,201.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,517,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,738,201.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $533,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at $43,604,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 209.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 134,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 47,279 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

