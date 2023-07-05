OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
Shares of OPHC stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.80.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%.
Institutional Trading of OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
