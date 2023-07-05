OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

