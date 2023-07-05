Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 1.8 %

ONVO opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Organovo has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONVO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organovo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Organovo by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

