PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

PDCE stock opened at $71.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.24.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $177,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,989. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,638 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

