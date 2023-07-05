5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) & Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Head-To-Head Analysis

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Free Report) and Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Kunlun Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus -6.19% 2.62% 0.89% Kunlun Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $264.22 million 0.83 -$23.00 million ($0.17) -14.53 Kunlun Energy $21.47 billion 0.31 $3.57 billion N/A N/A

This table compares 5N Plus and Kunlun Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kunlun Energy has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus.

Risk & Volatility

5N Plus has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kunlun Energy has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 5N Plus and Kunlun Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kunlun Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

5N Plus presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 72.06%. Given 5N Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Kunlun Energy.

Summary

5N Plus beats Kunlun Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production. The company is also involved in the processing, unloading, storing, gasification, and entrucking of LNG; trading, distribution, and retail sale of various natural gas products; and wholesale and retail of various LPG products. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Peru, and the Kingdom of Thailand. The company was formerly known as CNPC (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to Kunlun Energy Company Limited in March 2010. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Kunlun Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of PetroChina Hong Kong Limited.

