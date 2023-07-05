Head to Head Contrast: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF)

Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Free Report) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Todos Medical and DexCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Todos Medical $12.23 million 0.06 -$43.31 million -0.05 -0.01 DexCom $2.91 billion 16.92 $341.20 million $0.70 181.46

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Todos Medical. Todos Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

6.6% of Todos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Todos Medical and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A DexCom 0 2 10 1 2.92

DexCom has a consensus price target of $127.81, indicating a potential upside of 0.62%. Given DexCom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DexCom is more favorable than Todos Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Todos Medical and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Todos Medical N/A N/A N/A DexCom 9.68% 18.29% 7.35%

Summary

DexCom beats Todos Medical on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Todos Medical



Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About DexCom



DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

