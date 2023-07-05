Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) PT Lowered to $9.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

ETON stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.38. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

