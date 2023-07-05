Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) PT Lowered to $9.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %
ETON stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.38. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.
