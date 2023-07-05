NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at NetSol Technologies
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
