National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.93. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 254,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4,022.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 481,996 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

