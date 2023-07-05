Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $284.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $270.00 to $284.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of -135.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

