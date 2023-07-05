Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $234.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $234.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of -135.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,055,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

