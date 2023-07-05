StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 1.9 %

Marchex stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at $4,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

