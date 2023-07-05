GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

