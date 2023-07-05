GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

(Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.