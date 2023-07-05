Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.