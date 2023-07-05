Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.19.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
