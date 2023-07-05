StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $2.68 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

