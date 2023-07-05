StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $2.68 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Green Agriculture
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.