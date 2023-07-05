StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Green Plains Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of GPP opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 81.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

