Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

FORD stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

