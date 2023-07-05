Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $22.00 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $114.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

