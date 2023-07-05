Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:LARK opened at $22.00 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $114.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
