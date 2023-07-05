Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Shares of CP opened at $81.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $83.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

