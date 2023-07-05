StockNews.com Upgrades Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Performance

DNN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denison Mines Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.