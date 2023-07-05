StockNews.com Upgrades Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.
Denison Mines Stock Performance
DNN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
