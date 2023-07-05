Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of ESP stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Espey Mfg. & Electronics
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.