Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ESP stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

