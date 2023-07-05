StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.44 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.