Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) PT Raised to $23.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLCO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.
Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
