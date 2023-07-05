Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) PT Raised to $23.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLCO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.