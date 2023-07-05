StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of CVR stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 million and a PE ratio of 8.64. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

