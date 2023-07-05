StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

