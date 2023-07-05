StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.22.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
