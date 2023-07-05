StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

