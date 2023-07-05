StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $12.64.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
