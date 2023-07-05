Benchmark Raises AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $200.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AN. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.2 %

AN stock opened at $166.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average is $131.63. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $167.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,381,171.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,267,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,202,842.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,381,171.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,267,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,202,842.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,635,293.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,528 shares of company stock worth $40,282,258. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,221,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AutoNation by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after buying an additional 414,240 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in AutoNation by 320.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

