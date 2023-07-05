Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the May 31st total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biofrontera by 894.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the first quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biofrontera Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of BFRI stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 109.94% and a negative net margin of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biofrontera will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

