Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 13th

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, July 13th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGHL opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. Lion Group has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lion Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 71,954 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lion Group by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lion Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

